National Treasury steps up support for SOEs Eskom is allocated R31.7bn in the budget and SAA will get an additional R3.5bn

SA Airways (SAA) will get an additional R3.5bn from the government, says the Treasury, due to an increase in the cost of the business rescue plan, which will settle outstanding obligations and fund the restart of operations.

In the October medium-term budget policy statement, SAA was allocated R10.5bn to fully fund the rescue plan. At the time, minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan said it was the last time the airline would need financial support from the fiscus...