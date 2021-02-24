National More than R300bn cut from public-sector wage bill Treasury says negotiations with unions will now be done in line with prevailing economic conditions BL PREMIUM

As public-sector workers face a salary freeze over the next three years, the National Treasury has taken a hard line on future wage negotiations, saying it will now ensure it is done in line with the country’s prevailing economic conditions.

It has also dug its heels in on reducing spending on the wage bill, staying on track with cuts announced in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in 2020, which effectively amounts to a wage freeze over the medium term...