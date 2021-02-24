Corporate tax rate cuts announced in budget
The rate will be reduced by one percentage point and come as a welcome surprise
24 February 2021 - 15:40
The corporate tax rate will be reduced from 28% to 27%, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced in his budget speech on Wednesday.
This will be for the years of assessment commencing on or after April 1 2022 and will take place alongside a broadening of the corporate income tax base by limiting interest deductions and assessed losses...
