National Corporate tax rate cuts announced in budget The rate will be reduced by one percentage point and come as a welcome surprise

The corporate tax rate will be reduced from 28% to 27%, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced in his budget speech on Wednesday.

This will be for the years of assessment commencing on or after April 1 2022 and will take place alongside a broadening of the corporate income tax base by limiting interest deductions and assessed losses...