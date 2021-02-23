National Tourism sector in ICU and wants priority in phase 2 of vaccination The Tourism Business Council of SA says this will reassure foreign tourists BL PREMIUM

The tourism industry is lobbying for its front-line workers to be prioritised in the second phase of the vaccination rollout to reassure travellers of their safety.

The industry which has been devastated by the lockdowns required by the Covid-19 pandemic with many hotels, restaurants and guesthouses closing down contributes about 8.6% of GDP and supports about 1.5-million jobs...