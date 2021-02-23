Nersa warned nod for nuclear build would face legal stumbling blocks
Court is likely to regard decision to pursue a plant as irrational, regulator tells public hearing
23 February 2021 - 19:57
Any decision to pursue a 2,500MW nuclear build will likely be seen as irrational and unreasonable if tested in court, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) heard on Tuesday.
Should the regulator be given the green light for a nuclear build, it would lead to “severe legal complications”, Anton van Dalsen, legal counsellor for the Helen Suzman Foundation, warned Nersa...
