National Jacob Zuma’s graft trial to start in May Zuma and a representative from Thales were not in court on Tuesday, but will have to appear when the matter gets under way in three months’ time BL PREMIUM

Almost three years after graft charges were reinstated, the trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales will go ahead in May.

On Tuesday, the Pietermaritzburg high court certified the matter trial-ready and postponed it to May 17 for its start...