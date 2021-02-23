Jacob Zuma’s graft trial to start in May
Zuma and a representative from Thales were not in court on Tuesday, but will have to appear when the matter gets under way in three months’ time
23 February 2021 - 11:01
Almost three years after graft charges were reinstated, the trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales will go ahead in May.
On Tuesday, the Pietermaritzburg high court certified the matter trial-ready and postponed it to May 17 for its start...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now