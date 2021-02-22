National Ramaphosa goes in to bat for judiciary President says attacks against judges shake the foundation of SA’s constitutional democracy BL PREMIUM

Just hours before the Zondo commission into state capture asked for Jacob Zuma to be jailed for defying the inquiry, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphatically defended the judiciary, saying attacks against it should not be taken lightly as they shake the foundation of SA’s constitutional democracy.

On Monday, the state capture commission filed court papers in the apex court asking that Zuma be jailed for two years for being in contempt of court after he refused to appear before the commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Labour federation and ANC ally Cosatu also defended the commission’s work, highlighting Zuma’s political isolation on the issue...