Ramaphosa comes to defence of judiciary after attacks by Zuma and Malema

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphatically defended the judiciary, saying attacks against it should not be taken lightly as they shake the foundation of SA’s constitutional democracy.

His comments in his weekly newsletter come against the backdrop of fierce attacks last week against the judiciary by former president Jacob Zuma, who has defied an order by the Constitutional Court, and EFF leader Julius Malema, who raised unsubstantiated allegations of bribery of judges in parliament.

“Unless supported by evidence, such claims undermine confidence in our courts, and weaken our constitutional order,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said in all actions, regard needed to be taken of section 165(3) of the constitution, which says that no person or organ of state may interfere with the functioning of the courts.

“We interfere with the functioning of our courts and weaken the rule of law when we attack the judiciary. Our failure to implement our courts’ injunctions weakens our constitutional democracy,” Ramaphosa said, in a clear jibe against Zuma.

His comments are of critical importance as they gives the executive’s backing to the judiciary.

One of the issues raised after Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court order that compelled him to give evidence before the commission of inquiry into state capture, was whether it gave rise to a constitutional crisis.

The answer by constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de Vos in an interview last week with Business Day was that it would have been if Zuma were still president, which underscores the importance of Ramaphosa standing up for the judiciary.

Ramaphosa said South Africans should be concerned when those who occupy prominent positions in society make statements that demonstrate a disdain for the basic principles of the constitution and the institutions established to defend our democracy.

He said of particular concern were the recent utterances directed at the judiciary, in which some judges were accused, without any evidence, of pursuing interests other than the cause of justice. Judges have been accused of political agendas and some have even been accused of accepting bribes.

He said that those claims were deeply disturbing for two reasons.

The first reason was that, if such claims were true, it would mean that there are some within the judiciary who are failing to uphold the values and principles with which they have been entrusted. But Ramaphosa said the constitution then made provision for what to do, as the National Assembly can remove judges who are found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission.

Neither Zuma, who has directly attacked deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, and the apex court, nor Malema, who made allegations in broad terms, have laid any complaints against any judge at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“Anyone who has evidence of any wrongdoing by any judge should make use of the avenues provided in our constitution and in our law to ensure that appropriate action is taken.”

He said the second reason it was disturbing was that without the presentation of evidence to support these claims, and unless referred to the relevant authorities, “all that such allegations do is to undermine the judiciary and the important function that it performs in our democracy”.

He said while SA was a constitutional democracy, which guaranteed freedom of expression and opinion, those in positions of responsibility should be reminded of the possible consequences of their utterances.

“One of these possible consequences is the erosion of trust in the judiciary and our constitutional order,” Ramaphosa said.

