Poultry producers want anti-dumping duties to target Brazil and four EU states
Sapa says cheap imports from Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Spain create jobs in producer countries while stifling economic growth in SA
22 February 2021 - 14:53
An organisation representing SA poultry producers has applied for anti-dumping duties on imported chicken from five countries — Brazil and EU states Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Spain.
The SA Poultry Association (Sapa) announced the move on Monday, saying that cheap imports from Brazil and the four EU states are unfair because they create jobs in the producer countries while stifling economic growth in SA...
