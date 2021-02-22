National Poultry producers want anti-dumping duties to protect local sector Sapa says cheap imports from Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Spain create jobs in producer countries while stifling economic growth in SA BL PREMIUM

An organisation representing SA poultry producers has applied for anti-dumping duties on imported chicken from five countries — Brazil and four EU nations, Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Spain.

The SA Poultry Association (Sapa) announced the move on Monday, saying that cheap imports from Brazil and the four EU nations are unfair because they create jobs in the producer countries while stifling economic growth in SA...