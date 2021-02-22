Legal fraternity up in arms over ‘chaotic’ backlog at Master’s Offices
Of the 15 Master’s Offices nationally, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town are the hardest hit by bottlenecks in the system
22 February 2021 - 17:11
SA’s legal practitioners, who are already disgruntled with alleged corruption at the Master’s Offices, say the disarray in winding up deceased estates — worsened by Covid-19 deaths — risks taking them out of the R30bn sector.
The 15 Master’s Offices in the country, one for each division of the high court, deliver crucial services to the public in the administration of deceased estates and liquidations, as well as the registration and supervision of trusts, among others...
