National Economic growth must be central to Tito Mboweni's budget, say DA and Cosatu Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table the budget in parliament on Wednesday

Finance minister Tito Mboweni needs to give financial backing for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan when he tables his budget in parliament to improve SA's growth, the DA and trade union federation Cosatu said on Monday as they outlined their expectations for Wednesday's budget.

Also high on the DA list is full provisioning for inoculating citizens, which is expected to cost R35bn. Current estimates put the total costs of a rollout at roughly R20.6bn to vaccinate 67% of the population. The party also argues strongly against any tax increases and any further bailouts for state-owned enterprises...