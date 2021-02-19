National Seven UIF officials to face hearings for alleged Ters fraud The charges against the officials stem from the findings of a probe by the late auditor-general BL PREMIUM

Disciplinary hearings against Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) managers will take place over the next week, director-general of the department of employment and labour Thobile Lamati told MPs Friday.

The hearings follow the recommendation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that charges be brought against the seven officials, including three senior and four middle managers...