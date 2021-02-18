Nelson Mandela Bay in ‘dire straits’ over water shortages
Bad management and failing infrastructure due to lack of maintenance, and not the drought, are largely to blame, water expert says
18 February 2021 - 18:37
The perennial water crisis in the Eastern Cape’s biggest metro, Nelson Mandela Bay, has got little to do with variable rainfall and everything to do with the government’s failure to maintain existing infrastructure and to plan ahead, a water expert has said.
It could slow down production in several economic sectors, including agro-processing and manufacturing. ..
