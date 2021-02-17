National UIF to start processing Ters extension in March Wage protection scheme’s extension to go ahead for wide range of those affected by the pandemic BL PREMIUM

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) said it is aiming to start processing applications for the extension of the wage protection scheme for workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown in the first week of March.

The UIF and social partners met at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) this week where proposals were tabled by the fund on how the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) would be extended to sectors still affected by regulations as well as employees with comorbidities and those over 60 who cannot be reasonably accommodated at work...