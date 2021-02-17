National Malema-Zuma gambit is easy to see through, say analysts Attacks on judges a pre-emptive strike to try to suggest the judiciary is biased — Lawson Naidoo BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema are playing a dangerous game with the credibility of the judiciary.

The most recent attacks on the bench come in the same week that Zuma defied an order of the Constitutional Court by not appearing before the state capture commission despite a summons. They also came shortly after the two political adversaries met for tea at Zuma’s home in Nkandla...