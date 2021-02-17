Malema-Zuma gambit is easy to see through, say analysts
Attacks on judges a pre-emptive strike to try to suggest the judiciary is biased — Lawson Naidoo
17 February 2021 - 18:47
Former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema are playing a dangerous game with the credibility of the judiciary.
The most recent attacks on the bench come in the same week that Zuma defied an order of the Constitutional Court by not appearing before the state capture commission despite a summons. They also came shortly after the two political adversaries met for tea at Zuma’s home in Nkandla...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now