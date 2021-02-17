National Eskom tariff hike will derail economic recovery, says industry Energy-intensive users, which consume more than 40% of SA’s electricity, are shocked and disappointed by the price increase BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest electricity consumers have decried a 15% tariff hike, saying it will kill jobs and competitiveness, and derail SA’s fragile economic recovery.

The reaction comes after a court order that the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) add R10bn to the expected tariff increase in Eskom’s 2021/2022 financial year, which begins on April 1. This follows on Nersa decisions announced in January that allowed Eskom to claw back an additional R6bn through the tariff in the year ahead...