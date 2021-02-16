Solicitor-general embarks on revamp of state attorney’s office
The fragmented office lacks central co-ordination and has been implicated in widespread corruption
16 February 2021 - 16:55
Fraud and corruption is endemic in the state attorney’s office and only a modern, well-resourced and integrated system will be able to combat it, solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani said in parliament on Tuesday.
The state attorney’s office is responsible for defending the state against civil claims...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now