National Solicitor-general embarks on revamp of state attorney's office The fragmented office lacks central co-ordination and has been implicated in widespread corruption

Fraud and corruption is endemic in the state attorney’s office and only a modern, well-resourced and integrated system will be able to combat it, solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani said in parliament on Tuesday.

The state attorney’s office is responsible for defending the state against civil claims...