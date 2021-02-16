National Ramaphosa speech torn apart as parties turn up the pressure BL PREMIUM

Opposition parties took turns to poke holes in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address during a debate in parliament on Tuesday as pressure mounts on him to implement critical economic reforms.

During his speech last week, Ramaphosa was at pains to emphasise his commitment to faster structural economic reforms, including addressing energy supply constraints, to boost growth. While the president promised to tackle electricity crises in his 2020 state of the nation speech, not a single additional megawatt has yet been procured, largely due to bureaucratic hurdles...