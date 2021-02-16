National Nissan blames Covid-19 for further delay of Navara bakkie Covid-19-related problems, including international travel restrictions, has hindered final quality checks and the supply of parts sourced abroad BL PREMIUM

Nissan SA has announced a further delay to the launch of its new Navara bakkie range because of Covid-19.

Introduction of the vehicle — the result of a R3bn Japanese investment in the local company’s Rosslyn, Tshwane vehicle assembly plant — should have happened late in 2020 but was postponed to the first quarter of 2021. Now the company says it won’t happen until June...