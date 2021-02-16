National BREAKING NEWS: Irba says Jenitha John has resigned as CEO, bemoans ‘negative perceptions’ John’s resignation comes less than three weeks after finance minister Tito Mboweni dissolved the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors board BL PREMIUM

Jenitha John, whose appointment to head up the organisation that acts as watchdog over auditors was clouded in controversy due to her previous role at Tongaat Hulett, has resigned.

John's decision to resign from the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (Irba), announced via e-mail on Tuesday, came less than three weeks after finance minister Tito Mboweni dissolved its board late in January. ..