Court order raises power prices 15%
The consent order follows Eskom’s application to recover R23bn in the 2021/2022 financial year
16 February 2021 - 18:34
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has entered into a consent order to add R10bn to electricity tariffs in the coming financial year, which will push power prices more than 15% higher in the coming year.
On Tuesday, the Pretoria High Court ordered Nersa to add R10bn to Eskom’s allowable revenue to be recovered from tariff customers in the 2021/2022 financial year. ..
