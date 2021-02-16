National Court order raises power prices 15% The consent order follows Eskom’s application to recover R23bn in the 2021/2022 financial year BL PREMIUM

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has entered into a consent order to add R10bn to electricity tariffs in the coming financial year, which will push power prices more than 15% higher in the coming year.

On Tuesday, the Pretoria High Court ordered Nersa to add R10bn to Eskom’s allowable revenue to be recovered from tariff customers in the 2021/2022 financial year. ..