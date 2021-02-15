Jacob Zuma’s defiance may land him in jail
Zondo to ask for contempt of court order after former president ignores state capture summons
15 February 2021 - 19:23
UPDATED 15 February 2021 - 23:19
Former president Jacob Zuma could go to prison for defying the Constitutional Court order that he must comply with a summons and appear before the state capture commission.
The commission showed on Monday that it will not pander to Zuma’s attempts to avoid questioning, with deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo saying it will approach the apex court for a contempt of court order and ask that, if found guilty, the former president be sent to jail...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now