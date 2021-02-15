National Jacob Zuma’s defiance may land him in jail Zondo to ask for contempt of court order after former president ignores state capture summons BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma could go to prison for defying the Constitutional Court order that he must comply with a summons and appear before the state capture commission.

The commission showed on Monday that it will not pander to Zuma’s attempts to avoid questioning, with deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo saying it will approach the apex court for a contempt of court order and ask that, if found guilty, the former president be sent to jail...