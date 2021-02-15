National Independent system transmission operator a year away, says De Ruyter The intervention is seen as critical to attract private sector investment in power generation BL PREMIUM

By this time in 2022, SA could have an independent grid operator in place, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said on Monday.

As the debt-ridden utility works to restructure into three business units, De Ruyter said a priority focus is on the transmission business and establishing an independent system transmission operator (Ismo). ..