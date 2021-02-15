Eskom offers a carrot to defaulting municipalities
CEO André de Ruyter hopes a collaborative method will succeed where its big stick approach has failed
15 February 2021 - 20:02
As strong-arm tactics fail to entice defaulting municipalities to pay their spiralling Eskom debt, the utility is piloting an “active partnership” initiative which it hopes will diminish the growing problem.
Speaking at a Free Market Foundation web event on Monday, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said the municipal debt owed to the power utility had reached R36bn, with 10 municipalities owing 70% of that. “The problem is not that widespread, but it is a problem of huge magnitude,” he said...
