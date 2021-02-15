National ‘Captain of the ship’ must explain the ‘what’ and ‘how’ or be jailed for contempt Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo rejects former president Jacob Zuma’s explanation for defying Constitutional Court order to appear before state capture commission BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma could go to prison for defying the Constitutional Court order that he must comply with a summons and appear before the state capture commission.

The commission showed on Monday it will not pander to Zuma’s attempts to avoid questioning, with deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo saying it will approach the apex court for a contempt of court order and ask that, if found guilty, the former president be sent to jail...