National ANC’s Ace Magashule may be forced to step down Ramaphosa's closing remarks after weekend NEC indicate that the ANC secretary-general — who is facing fraud and corruption charges — may be under pressure to stand aside BL PREMIUM

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is facing pressure to step aside after the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) decided that those facing corruption charges should voluntarily stand down.

It is not known whether Magashule, who faces corruption charges, will step down, but President Cyril Ramaphosa's closing remarks after the party's highest decision-making body between conferences met at the weekend indicated that he may be under pressure to stand aside...