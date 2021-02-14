All eyes on SA’s green hydrogen potential
Green hydrogen is emerging as a notable winner from the Covid crisis
14 February 2021 - 17:08
Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, green hydrogen was a nice idea — a promising technology but some way from becoming a reality.
But now, with about $14-trillion in fiscal stimulus sloshing around the globe, huge investments in decarbonisation efforts will see green hydrogen emerging as a notable winner from the crisis...
