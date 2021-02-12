WATCH: Sona — the fynbos fiddler

South Africans, the few who chose to watch Thursday night’s virtual state of the nation address (Sona), and many who preferred to skip it and get the highlights of promises made and broken, were searching for signs of light to gauge how far down the tunnel we actually are.

Make no mistake, President Cyril Rampahosa has been dealt the worst hand ever to an SA president, coming in on the back of 10 years of naked looting and corruption, which was preceded by 10 years of slightly less obvious feeding at the trough of taxpayer funds.

He had his hands full recapacitating the state to take the much needed, and promised, economic reforms forward from plans on a piece of paper to actual, implantable, actionable outcomes — measured, monitored and evaluated. And then, as it appeared the reform agenda was getting into stride, Covid-19 struck.

The speech was focused on four pillars: defeat Covid-19; accelerate the economic recovery; accelerate economic reform to drive inclusive growth; and fight corruption.

A determined focus on those priorities will help address an array of the country’s problems. But many slip twixt cup and lip as they say.

So how close is that light at the end of the tunnel after last night’s Sona? To review the week that was Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; andRaymond Parsons, a professor at the School of Business and Governance at North West University