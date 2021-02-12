Ters extension to assist sectors not fully operational, says UIF
Sectors that are not fully operational, including tourism, hospitality and the liquor industry, will benefit from the extension
12 February 2021 - 15:10
The extension of the government’s wage protection scheme for workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown is supposed to provide assistance to sectors that are not fully operational, such as tourism, hospitality and the liquor industry, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) said on Friday.
The UIF, which funds the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), said the granular details about who will be eligible for the extension, will be discussed and finalised by social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)...
