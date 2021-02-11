National SA to complete digital migration process in March 2022 Phased switch-off to start at the end of next month, Ramaphosa says BL PREMIUM

SA will complete its delayed digital migration process by March 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday. If it happens by then, it will be almost two decades after the government’s first plans to leave analogue behind.

SA started planning for digital migration in 2004 and had set itself an initial deadline of 2011. The deadline was eventually moved to 2021, and now the government has pushed it back by another year. ..