Ramaphosa extends special Covid-19 grant and Ters benefits
11 February 2021 - 21:21
After months of discussions and debate over continued social and economic relief, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the special Covid-19 grant and the wage protection scheme for workers affected by the lockdown would be extended.
Ramaphosa said in his state of the nation address on Thursday night that the temporary R350 grant, which is aimed at unemployed people who receive no other form of government assistance, would be extended for a further three months. It was originally due to end on January 31...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now