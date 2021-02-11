National Ramaphosa extends special Covid-19 grant and Ters benefits BL PREMIUM

After months of discussions and debate over continued social and economic relief, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the special Covid-19 grant and the wage protection scheme for workers affected by the lockdown would be extended.

Ramaphosa said in his state of the nation address on Thursday night that the temporary R350 grant, which is aimed at unemployed people who receive no other form of government assistance, would be extended for a further three months. It was originally due to end on January 31...