National Political parties take a dim view of state of the nation address BL PREMIUM

Political parties have taken a dim view of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth state of the nation (Sona) address, with SA's official opposition the DA labelling it a speech of “unworkable plans”.

Ramaphosa's address comes against the backdrop of an economy that has been decimated by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. There is also growing anxiety about the rollout of vaccines in the country...