National NEWS ANALYSIS: Makhura battling to hold Gauteng ANC together as PPE scandal spills over BL PREMIUM

Gauteng premier David Makhura, who styled himself as a pro-investor, business-friendly leader with a professional executive, is in danger of losing his grip on power, as detractors in the ANC work to unseat him.

Makhura, a strong ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has another three years to go as premier, but with pressure from some in the ANC provincial executive mounting for his departure, he could be forced to leave earlier. ..