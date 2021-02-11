NEWS ANALYSIS: Makhura battling to hold Gauteng ANC together as PPE scandal spills over
11 February 2021 - 19:19
Gauteng premier David Makhura, who styled himself as a pro-investor, business-friendly leader with a professional executive, is in danger of losing his grip on power, as detractors in the ANC work to unseat him.
Makhura, a strong ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has another three years to go as premier, but with pressure from some in the ANC provincial executive mounting for his departure, he could be forced to leave earlier. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now