New, independent anti-corruption body a few steps closer, Ramaphosa says

Multisectoral body will report to parliament and not the executive

11 February 2021 - 21:46 Claudi Mailovich
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address in parliament in Cape Town, February 11 2021. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address in parliament in Cape Town, February 11 2021. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

The government has started implementing a strategy that will lead to the establishment of a new independent anti-corruption body, President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated during his state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

The establishment of an independent anti-corruption body speaks to one of the key issues raised in terms of law enforcement in SA that has been politically abused for years — that there has to be an autonomous body probing corruption.

Ramaphosa homed in on the fight against corruption, which has been one of his priorities since he took office — as one of the main focuses in 2021. Corruption is an albatross around the president’s neck as he campaigned to become president of the ANC on an antigraft ticket.

Ramaphosa said the government has started implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which spells out a comprehensive and integrated society-wide response to graft. The cabinet approved the strategy in 2020.

The strategy will ultimately lead to the creation of an independent statutory structure that will report directly to parliament.

 “We will shortly be appointing the members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, which is a multisectoral body that will oversee the initial implementation of the strategy and the establishment of an independent statutory anti-corruption body that reports to parliament,” Ramaphosa said.

He diverted from his speech to repeatedly stress that the reporting line would be to parliament, and “not to the executive”. It was a clear dig at former members of the executive who interfered with law enforcement agency operations, which have come under the spotlight at the Zondo commission tasked with probing state capture.

There has been a push for a new multi-agency corruption-busting body that operates independently and this has become more urgent since a fusion centre was established where different law enforcement entities and state organs work together to investigate Covid-19 corruption.

Ramaphosa said there now is improved co-operation and sharing of resources among the respective law enforcement agencies to enable a more integrated approach to investigations and prosecutions.

On the state of law enforcement, he said testimony before the state capture commission has shown that the criminal justice system has been compromised and weakened.

“It is therefore vital that we sustain the momentum of the rebuilding effort that we began three years ago,” Ramaphosa said, adding that great progress has been made in turning around these law enforcement bodies.

This includes critical leadership positions that have been filled with capable, experienced and trustworthy professionals, he said.

Ramaphosa has made crucial appointments in, among others, the National Prosecuting Authority, which was seen as a critical step towards restoring credibility and confidence in the organisation.

