WATCH: Is Nedbank complicit in state capture?

AmaBhungane co-founder Sam Sole talks to Business Day TV

10 February 2021 - 08:57 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Investigative journalism centre amaBhungane alleges that Nedbank is complicit in state capture and that the lender benefited from deals with Transnet.

Business Day TV spoke to Sam Sole, co-founder of amaBhungane, for more detail on those findings.

Or listen to the full audio:

