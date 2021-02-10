News Leader
WATCH: Is Nedbank complicit in state capture?
AmaBhungane co-founder Sam Sole talks to Business Day TV
10 February 2021 - 08:57
Investigative journalism centre amaBhungane alleges that Nedbank is complicit in state capture and that the lender benefited from deals with Transnet.
Business Day TV spoke to Sam Sole, co-founder of amaBhungane, for more detail on those findings.
Or listen to the full audio:
