WATCH: Engineering a solution to slow infrastructure rollout

Infrastructure remains the centrepiece of the reconstruction and recovery plan, which promises to enable significant expansion in the delivery of public infrastructure, creating jobs, unlocking investment and boosting aggregate demand.

But research firm Intellidex points out that there remain serious chicken/egg problems around required Public Finance Management Act, Municipal Finance Management Act, and public-private partnership regulatory changes to meaningfully unlock infrastructure rollout.

Ahead of the state of the nation address, Michael Avery hosts Sugen Pillay, president of Consulting Engineers SA; Tracey Myers, president of the SA Institute of Valuers; and Vishaal Lutchman, CEO of the SA Institution of Civil Engineering for a roundtable on what they would like the president to focus on to unblock the constipated infrastructure pipeline.