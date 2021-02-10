National

WATCH: Engineering a solution to slow infrastructure rollout

Michael Avery talks to a panel about what they would like the president to focus on to unblock the constipated infrastructure pipeline

10 February 2021 - 15:05 Business Day TV
Infrastructure remains the centrepiece of the reconstruction and recovery plan, which promises to enable significant expansion in the delivery of public infrastructure, creating jobs, unlocking investment and boosting aggregate demand.

But research firm Intellidex points out that there remain serious chicken/egg problems around required Public Finance Management Act, Municipal Finance Management Act, and public-private partnership regulatory changes to meaningfully unlock infrastructure rollout.

Ahead of the state of the nation address, Michael Avery hosts Sugen Pillay, president of Consulting Engineers SA; Tracey Myers, president of the SA Institute of Valuers; and Vishaal Lutchman, CEO of the SA Institution of Civil Engineering for a roundtable on what they would like the president to focus on to unblock the constipated infrastructure pipeline.

Project finance a win-win for government and investors

Green or social projects would be particularly attractive for those wanting a safe return on their capital
1 day ago

Copious rain with too little storage means too little future gain

SA is still one of the driest countries on earth, with the need to increase its water storage capacity to ensure a continuous supply
1 day ago

Labour and business call on Cyril Ramaphosa to detail economic recovery plan at Sona

Groups seek concrete guidance on vaccine strategy and implementation of SA's economic reconstruction and recovery plan
1 day ago

Brain drain a threat to economic recovery, warns RMB boss

Any economic recovery will be retarded if the country cannot retain skills
11 hours ago

India’s ‘cash-for-clunkers’ plan needs to offer a real incentive if it is to work

Old cars and commercial vehicles will have to undergo a fitness test as the country tackles its air pollution problem
5 hours ago

