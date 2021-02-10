National Treasury pays R67m a year to license a management system that’s not in use The project to establish the system has resulted in irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure BL PREMIUM

The Treasury’s bungled project to establish an integrated financial management system (IFMS) continues to sully its report card from the auditor-general (AG) and was responsible for R207m in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the 2019/2020 financial year.

The mismanagement of the programme casts a poor light on Treasury, which is the guardian of the national purse and the watchdog over sound financial management and the prevention of wastage by other government departments...