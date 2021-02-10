Treasury appointed CFO despite suspension in her previous job
Official resigned from provincial government post before disciplinary proceedings could be instituted
10 February 2021 - 14:28
The recently appointed CFO of the National Treasury, Priya Lutchman, was selected for the position in December despite her having been suspended from the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture & recreation for tender irregularities.
Questions were raised about her appointment on Wednesday by DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis during a briefing by Treasury officials on the department’s annual report. Lutchman gave a briefing to MPs on the finances of the department...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now