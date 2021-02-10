National Treasury appointed CFO despite suspension in her previous job Official resigned from provincial government post before disciplinary proceedings could be instituted BL PREMIUM

The recently appointed CFO of the National Treasury, Priya Lutchman, was selected for the position in December despite her having been suspended from the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture & recreation for tender irregularities.

Questions were raised about her appointment on Wednesday by DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis during a briefing by Treasury officials on the department’s annual report. Lutchman gave a briefing to MPs on the finances of the department...