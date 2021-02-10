PODCAST | Increasing financial literacy in SA through writing fiction

RisCura says the anthology was put together by a group of top fiction writers and curated by acclaimed author Lauren Beukes.

Fair explains the company’s rationale for putting together the anthology, the financial concepts they chose to highlight and how they hope the stories will impact South Africans.

Makholwa, who wrote one of the stories, Last Shot, then talks about the process of putting together the story that speaks of what happens when “our bad judgment trips us up in a new world of extended life expectancy”. She explains the idea behind it and themes covered, such as inflation and retirement savings.

The discussion also focuses on the importance of financial literacy, the use of fiction to explain complex financial concepts, and the target market for Upshot, which is available online.

