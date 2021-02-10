National

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Increasing financial literacy in SA through writing fiction

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Malcolm Fair, MD at global investment firm RisCura; and author Angela Makholwa

10 February 2021 - 13:17 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about one investment firm’s mission to increase financial literacy in SA through fiction. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Malcolm Fair, MD at global investment firm RisCura; and author Angela Makholwa.

Join the discussion: 

In an effort to help increase financial literacy in SA, RisCura commissioned a collection of stories it called Upshot, which it says “allow us to explore the future impact of today’s investment decisions, vicariously”.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

RisCura says the anthology was put together by a group of top fiction writers and curated by acclaimed author Lauren Beukes. 

Fair explains the company’s rationale for putting together the anthology, the financial concepts they chose to highlight and how they hope the stories will impact South Africans.  

Makholwa, who wrote one of the stories, Last Shot, then talks about the process of putting together the story that speaks of what happens when “our bad judgment trips us up in a new world of extended life expectancy”. She explains the idea behind it and themes covered, such as inflation and retirement savings. 

The discussion also focuses on the importance of financial literacy, the use of fiction to explain complex financial concepts, and the target market for Upshot, which is available online.

PODCAST | How AirFibre could change the face of connectivity

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Calvin Collett, MD of Supersonic, MTN SA’s internet service provider unit
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | How the Employment Equity Amendment Bill could affect your firm

Lauren Salt, an executive in the employment department at law firm, ENSafrica, talks about the bill, its pros and cons
National
5 days ago

PODCAST | Government has all but abandoned restaurants, says industry association

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurants Association of SA, to discuss the issues
Companies
6 days ago

PODCAST | The right standards to prevent corruption when procuring vaccines

World Wide Industrial and Systems Engineers discusses how ISO management systems can ensure delivery vaccines in SA is above board
National
1 week ago

