PODCAST | Increasing financial literacy in SA through writing fiction
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Malcolm Fair, MD at global investment firm RisCura; and author Angela Makholwa
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about one investment firm’s mission to increase financial literacy in SA through fiction.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Malcolm Fair, MD at global investment firm RisCura; and author Angela Makholwa.
In an effort to help increase financial literacy in SA, RisCura commissioned a collection of stories it called Upshot, which it says “allow us to explore the future impact of today’s investment decisions, vicariously”.
RisCura says the anthology was put together by a group of top fiction writers and curated by acclaimed author Lauren Beukes.
Fair explains the company’s rationale for putting together the anthology, the financial concepts they chose to highlight and how they hope the stories will impact South Africans.
Makholwa, who wrote one of the stories, Last Shot, then talks about the process of putting together the story that speaks of what happens when “our bad judgment trips us up in a new world of extended life expectancy”. She explains the idea behind it and themes covered, such as inflation and retirement savings.
The discussion also focuses on the importance of financial literacy, the use of fiction to explain complex financial concepts, and the target market for Upshot, which is available online.
