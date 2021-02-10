National NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa and the bleak state of the nation BL PREMIUM

As Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his fifth state of the nation address on Thursday in the shadow of the pandemic, the millions watching on TV will be looking for something for them: will he extend the R350 social grant, and if so, for how long?

As it stands, this as well as an announcement confirming when SA will get its Johnson & Johnson vaccines, are his only valuable cards to play. Such is the extent of government dysfunction and weakness, which, exacerbated by the pandemic and the lockdown, means he has few accomplishments since his last address to announce...