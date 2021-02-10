Higher education minister disputes auditor-general’s damning NSFAS findings
10 February 2021 - 19:32
The department of higher education & training is querying the auditor-general’s damning findings on the national funding agency for higher education students.
Higher education & training minister Blade Nzimande told MPs on Wednesday there is a dispute, “whether declared or not”, about the audit outcome between his department and the auditor-general’s office...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now