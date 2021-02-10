National mismanagement Bungled integrated system project still bedevilling Treasury The project to establish integrated financial management system is responsible for R207m in irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure BL PREMIUM

The Treasury’s bungled project to establish an integrated financial management system continues to sully its report card from the auditor-general and was responsible for R207m in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the 2019/2020 financial year.

The mismanagement of the programme would cast a poor light on the Treasury, which is the guardian of the national purse and the watchdog over sound financial management and the prevention of waste by other government departments...