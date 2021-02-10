mismanagement
Bungled integrated system project still bedevilling Treasury
The project to establish integrated financial management system is responsible for R207m in irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure
10 February 2021 - 17:56
UPDATED 10 February 2021 - 22:39
The Treasury’s bungled project to establish an integrated financial management system continues to sully its report card from the auditor-general and was responsible for R207m in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the 2019/2020 financial year.
The mismanagement of the programme would cast a poor light on the Treasury, which is the guardian of the national purse and the watchdog over sound financial management and the prevention of waste by other government departments...
