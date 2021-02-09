Unions’ court application over SAA wages dismissed by labour court
The judge said a company in business rescue is protected by law against legal proceedings
09 February 2021 - 19:08
The two biggest unions at the embattled national carrier SAA are seeking legal advice after their urgent application over wages was thrown out of court this week.
Labour court judge André van Niekerk dismissed with costs the application by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) to declare as unlawful and unfair the decision by business rescue practitioners Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson to withhold workers’ wages unlawful and unfair...
