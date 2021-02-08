National Tito Mboweni to provide update on investment incentive scheme in budget Investors fear the scheme that provides a tax reprieve in exchange for investing in SMMEs will not be extended BL PREMIUM

Investors are edgy over the future of an incentive scheme that provides them with a tax reprieve in exchange for investing in small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in selected industries.

The scheme was put in place by the government in 2009 in a bid to attract investors into underfunded SMMEs, and to boost economic growth. The government introduced a clause into the Income Tax Act, which offers taxpayers a 100% tax deduction if they invest in SMMEs in selected sectors. It is the only investment that allows people who have bought shares in these companies to claim up to 100% deduction of their investment with the SA Revenue Service (Sars)...