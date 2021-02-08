Mkhwebane clears Gigaba of abuse of power claims in Gupta naturalisation
But the public protector finds him guilty of breaching the executive ethics code and misrepresenting facts when he addressed a media briefing
08 February 2021 - 14:55
The public protector cleared former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba of abusing his powers when he granted naturalised status to members of the Gupta family, finding that he exercised his discretion...
