National Labour and business call on Cyril Ramaphosa to detail economic recovery plan at Sona Groups seek concrete guidance on vaccine strategy and implementation of SA's economic reconstruction and recovery plan

Labour and business have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide concrete details on the implementation of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan when he delivers his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

The president must also apply his mind to the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines and explain how the government plans to reach herd immunity before year-end as the economy cannot afford any more hard lockdowns...