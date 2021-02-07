National

Load-shedding suspended early as 'generation capacity recovers'

07 February 2021 - 09:55 TimesLIVE
Power utility Eskom said on Sunday that it has suspended the weekend's load-shedding ahead of schedule. Picture: 123RF/CHONESCHONES
Power utility Eskom said on Sunday that it has suspended the weekend's load-shedding ahead of schedule. Picture: 123RF/CHONESCHONES

Eskom on Sunday called off the weekend's load-shedding earlier than expected, saying that it's generating capacity had recovered.

The embattled power utility said last week that the rotational power cuts were expected to run until 11pm on Sunday - but in a statement on Sunday morning, it said load-shedding was suspended from 8am.

The statement said that Eskom's engineers had, since Friday, returned four generation units to service at the Medupi power station as the "coal constraints improved". Another two units had also been returned to service.

"Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their patience and support during the load-shedding, which is implemented as a last resort in order to protect the integrity of the system. Eskom requests the public to continue to use electricity sparing as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable," the parastatal said.

TimesLIVE

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding until Sunday night

The load-shedding is partly due to heavy rain in Limpopo, according to the power utility
National
2 days ago

Sona: Expect more promises amid little progress

President will have little progress to report in state of the nation address this week
Business
12 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: SOEs and the big turnaround lie

The problem with our parastatals is the shareholder: it hasn’t the will or the backbone to take the tough decisions
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tito Mboweni commits to bailing out provinces ...
National
2.
Coca-Cola SA triples employee stake in business ...
National / Labour
3.
Sacking 'defiant' Zuma from ANC not up for ...
National
4.
SAA is lining up last ducks for take-off
National
5.
Harith wants to build Joburg’s first gas-fired ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.