King Goodwill Zwelithini in ICU in a Zululand hospital

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is being treated in a hospital ICU ward to deal with his diabetic condition.

In a statement on Sunday morning, IFP MP Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi — who is also an inkhosi of the Buthelezi clan and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation — said that Zwelithini had “several unstable glucose readings” over the past few weeks, raising the concern of health professionals. He required treatment in a Zululand hospital for this.

He did not name the hospital.

“Unfortunately the problem did not fully resolve, and [Zwelithini] has had to return to hospital to stabilise his glucose levels once again. His doctors have felt it necessary to place him in ICU to deal with this thoroughly,” said Buthelezi.

He added that this was being “treated with particular caution” because diabetes was a known comorbidity associated with Covid-19.

“I therefore wish to assure the nation that His Majesty is receiving the necessary care for his diabetes, as he has always done. As always, the minister of health is aware of these arrangements,” he said.

