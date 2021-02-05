National Traffic fines agency CEO suspended in maladministration probe Step comes after an auditor-general’s report and several whistleblower allegations BL PREMIUM

The CEO of the agency responsible for adjudicating and enforcing road traffic fines, Japh Chuwe, has been suspended on full pay pending a forensic investigation into allegations of serious maladministration highlighted in a report by the auditor-general.

The suspension of CEO and registrar Chuwe and other senior officials will take immediate effect, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) said in a statement on Friday...