Traffic fines agency CEO suspended in maladministration probe
Step comes after an auditor-general’s report and several whistleblower allegations
05 February 2021 - 11:59
UPDATED 07 February 2021 - 18:37
The CEO of the agency responsible for adjudicating and enforcing road traffic fines, Japh Chuwe, has been suspended on full pay pending a forensic investigation into allegations of serious maladministration highlighted in a report by the auditor-general.
The suspension of CEO and registrar Chuwe and other senior officials will take immediate effect, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) said in a statement on Friday...
